CinemaBlend Staff Breaks Down Their Top 10 Favorite Movies Of 2019

2019 best movies side by side

The year 2019 is over and the "Roaring Twenties" are finally upon us (we need a new name for this decade, btw). The Golden Globe Awards have been dished out and the top 10 movies of the CinemaBlend team have been announced. The year was a rollercoaster release-wise, front loaded with superhero blockbusters accompanied by a fourth quarter filled with award contenders. Disney alone had six films that made over a billion dollars. Despite the money made by the mouse, the 2019 box office still fell short of the previous year, although not by much.

While the dollars and cents might not have added up, emotions and opinions were definitely not short-changed in 2019. Below is a breakdown of the top 10 films of 2019 from each member of the CinemaBlend staff who saw at least 50 new releases. Be sure to let us know your favorite film of the past year in the poll or comments section below.

Sean o'connell author card cinemablend

1. The Irishman
2. Avengers: Endgame
3. Marriage Story
4. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
5. Waves
6. Joker
7. 1917
8. Rocketman
9. Uncut Gems
10. Little Women

corey chichizola author card cinemablend

1. Jojo Rabbit
2. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
3. Little Women
4. Waves
5. Marriage Story
6. The Lighthouse
7. Midsommar
8. A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
9. Avengers: Endgame
10. Judy

samanth labat author card cinemabelnd

1. The Peanut Butter Falcon
2 Avengers: Endgame
3. Joker
4. Knives Out
5. Little Women
6. Marriage Story
7. Queen & Slim
8. Doctor Sleep
9. Jojo Rabbit
10. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

braden roberts author card cinemablend

1. Uncut Gems
2. Waves
3. 1917
4. Midsommar
5. The Lighthouse
6. Parasite
7. The Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Knives Out
9. Marriage Story
10. Joker

eric eisenberg author card cinemablend

1. Uncut Gems
2. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
3. The Lighthouse
4. Jojo Rabbit
5. Avengers: Endgame
6. Midsommar
7. Parasite
8. Doctor Sleep
9. Ready Or Not
10. In Fabric

Hannah saulic author cinemablend

1. Little Women
2. Parasite
3. The Irishman
4. Marriage Story
5. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
6. Joker
7. Dolemite Is My Name
8. The Peanut Butter Falcon
9. Jojo Rabbit
10. The Two Popes

mack rawden author card cinemablend

1. Uncut Gems
2. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
3. Jo Jo Rabbit
4. 1917
5. Dolemite Is My Name
6. The Irishman
7. Marriage Story
8. The Peanut Butter Falcon
9. The Joker
10. Midsommar

cody beck author card cinemablend

1. 1917
2. Wild Rose
3. Parasite
4. Ready Or Not
5. Toy Story 4
6. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
7. Avengers: Endgame
8. Joker
9. Marriage Story
10. Uncut Gems

Kevin Young author card cinemnabelnd

1. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
2. Uncut Gems
3. Parasite
4. Jojo Rabbit
5. Joker
6. 1917
7. Midsommar
8. Waves
9. The Irishman
10. The Peanut Butter Falcon

Jessica rawden author card cinemablend

1. 1917
2. Dolemite Is My Name
3. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
4. Uncut Gems
5. Brittany Runs A Marathon
6. Jojo Rabbit
7. The Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Toy Story 4
9. Rocketman
10. Late Night

Will Ashton author card cinemablend

1. Marriage Story
2. Midsommar
3. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
4. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
5. Uncut Gems
6. Long Day's Journey Into Night
7. The Lighthouse
8. Us
9. Climax
10. Ad Astra

Nick Evans author card cinemablend

1. Parasite
2. Ford v Ferrari
3. The Farewell
4. Marriage Story
5. Avengers: Endgame
6. The Irishman
7. Little Women
8. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
9. Toy Story 4
10. Uncut Gems

Mike reyes author card cinemablend

1. 1917
2. Motherless Brooklyn
3. Doctor Sleep
4. Knives Out
5. Brittany Runs A Marathon
6. Blinded By The Light
7. Downton Abbey
8. Crawl
9. Yesterday
10. Alita: Battle Angel

1. Parasite
2. The Lighthouse
3. Knives Out
4. Little Women
5. Uncut Gems
6. Booksmart
7. The Farewell
8. The Two Popes
9. Ready or Not
10. Us

1. Little Women
2. Midsommar
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. Jojo Rabbit
5. Booksmart
6. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
7. Rocketman
8. Ready or Not
9. Ad Astra
10. Hustlers

Although 2019 closed the door on two of the biggest sagas to ever hit the big screen, 2020 is shaping up to be another blockbuster year, from the beginning of the MCU's Phase 4 to a resurgence of both classic and new horror movies. Make sure to let us know your favorite film of the year by using the poll or comments section below and keep up with everything new dropping this year with our 2020 release date schedule.

What was your favorite film of 2019?
RESULTS

