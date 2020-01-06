CinemaBlend Staff Breaks Down Their Top 10 Favorite Movies Of 2019

Although 2019 closed the door on two of the biggest sagas to ever hit the big screen, 2020 is shaping up to be another blockbuster year, from the beginning of the MCU's Phase 4 to a resurgence of both classic and new horror movies. Make sure to let us know your favorite film of the year by using the poll or comments section below and keep up with everything new dropping this year with our 2020 release date schedule.