Margot Robbie Confirms Jared Leto’s Joker Won’t Be In Birds Of Prey

While the current DC Extended Universe has retained some popular elements from its first years of existence, such as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, the franchise is also going down a much different direction than the one that was envisioned when Suicide Squad was coming out. This includes what’s being done with Harley Quinn (though she’s still set to also return in the Suicide Squad sequel), and as a result, we may never see her share screen time with The Joker again.