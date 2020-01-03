Harley Quinn Is In Danger In New Birds Of Prey Image

So unlike the finale of Suicide Squad, which saw Harley being broken out of jail by her once beloved Mistah J, Birds of Prey is going to see Margot Robbie saving herself from the messes she gets into, with this image from Fandango serving as a prime example. Which is exactly where her DC anti-heroine wants to be, as she has the skills, and the cunning, to take down all that cross her path.