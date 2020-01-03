Subscribe To Harley Quinn Is In Danger In New Birds Of Prey Image Updates
No matter who you are in the DC Comics canon, if you’re living in Gotham City, you’re pretty much exposed to danger on a regular basis. But if you happen to be the fantabulous Harley Quinn, it’s even more hazardous to walk the streets of that infamous city.
So it should be no surprise to see Margot Robbie’s memorable hellion being tied to a chair by the sadistically charming Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) in this new image from the upcoming film Birds of Prey. Though if you take a closer look, it doesn’t feel like danger will be hanging around for long:
True, Harley Quinn being tied up isn’t the best position she can be in when it comes to the emancipation she’s promised herself, as well as her Birds of Prey cohorts. However, if you’re particularly eagle eyed, and you remember the details from this very scene as they showed up in the trailer to director Cathy Yan’s extremely colorful comic book movie, this is right before Ms. Quinn slips into a musical fantasy that presumably saves her from taking too much damage.
Although the damage she does take will involve a little bit of blood, as this is an R-rated movie, and this same sequence in the advertisements for Birds of Prey shows our protagonist bleeding just barely from her mouth.
While you can expect pretty much anything from Birds of Prey’s campaign of madness and mayhem, there’s one thing you can soundly tuck away in the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” column, and that’s Jared Leto’s Joker. As his Clown Prince of Crime was recently confirmed as being absent from this round of Gotham City hijinks, you’re not going to be seeing Harley Quinn’s “damaged” ex any time soon.
So unlike the finale of Suicide Squad, which saw Harley being broken out of jail by her once beloved Mistah J, Birds of Prey is going to see Margot Robbie saving herself from the messes she gets into, with this image from Fandango serving as a prime example. Which is exactly where her DC anti-heroine wants to be, as she has the skills, and the cunning, to take down all that cross her path.
2020 is in its early phases, but the women of the DC Comics universe look ready to take on the world, as both Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 are looking to conquer the box office landscape of action films in the name of balancing the scales. And Harley’s team gets the first crack at the bat, as Birds Of Prey, and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn will fill the screen with violence, mayhem and its entire title card on February 7, 2020.