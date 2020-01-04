Yikes, The Grudge Got A Rare F CinemaScore, Joining This Sad List

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that The Grudge wasn’t a huge hit with audiences. Nicolas Pesce’s reboot of Takashi Shimizu’s 2004 remake of his own 2002 horror film Ju-On: The Grudge wasn’t really something that anyone asked for. January isn’t usually a time when the average moviegoer seeks out a horror movie to begin with. Even some of the people involved with the series weren’t excited about The Grudge hitting theaters. It was held from theaters for over a year after the producer of the original The Grudge filed a lawsuit after he alleged that he’d been denied a producer credit.