Frozen 2 Is Now The Highest-Grossing Animated Movie Of All Time … If You Ignore The Lion King

For the last time, is The Lion King 2019 an animated movie or not? I thought we had settled this with an answer of yes, and it's being treated that way on the awards circuit so far, but now I'm confused again. About five months ago, The Lion King made headlines across the web for dethroning Frozen as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. But now here we are in January 2020 and Frozen 2 is getting the same headlines across the web -- even though its box office is significantly lower than The Lion King.