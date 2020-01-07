Disney+'s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made Trailer Features A Boy And His Friend Polar Bear Written By Dirk Libbey

Copy to clipboard Disney+ isn't even two months old and already we've had three original movies for the streaming service. Now, we have our first look at the next offering. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Based on the book series, the new Disney+ film, set to release in February, will tell the story of a young boy detective and his partner, a 1500 pound polar bear. While that premise is certainly the sort of thing that will appeal to young kids, the trailer itself looks like the movie will will attract a much wider audience. Check out the first trailer for Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made below. Timmy Failure is a boy who "runs" his own detective agency. With his failuremobile, a segway won by his mother, and his imaginary polar bear partner, he investigates his home in Portland, Oregon, but when the failuremobile is stolen, his case becomes personal. He and his partner must recover his lost ride, all while navigating the world of elementary school. It's a jungle out there. Timmy Failure was one of those projects that was announced as a Disney+ movie years ago, and while clips have been shown to limited audiences at places like D23, the general public has been kept in the dark until now. I have to say, while I had no exposure to the source material, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were made looks like it could be a lot of fun. Timmy Failure sounds like he's seen one to many noir films in his life, but has somebody who has done the same, I love it. The dialogue feels smart and snappy, and not just from young actor Winslow Fegley. Craig Robinson, who plays Timmy's therapist, and Ophelia Lovibond, playing his mother, both play off the young star perfectly here. It's the kind of thing that might very well keep adults interested in a story otherwise designed to appeal to a younger audience. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is directed by Tom McCarthy the writer and director of Oscar winner Spotlight, who co-wrote the movie with Timmy Failure author Stephen Pastis. While on paper that might seem like an odd pairing, having now seen some of the finished product, it all feels perfect. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, like last month's Disney+ release Togo, seems like the sort of movie that would never find a slot on the theatrical release calendar of the modern Disney studio. It's too small a movie that could certainly find success, but likely not to the degree that most Disney blockbusters do. However, also like Togo, Timmy Failure, looks to be just the sort of movie that makes us happy something like Disney+ does exist. It allows these movies to live and find an audience. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made hits Disney+ February 7.

