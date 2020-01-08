Subscribe To Thor Writer Jason Aaron Has A Good Idea On Who Christian Bale Could Play In Love And Thunder Updates
On Monday, news broke that The Dark Knight’s Bruce Wayne, Christian Bale, could be returning to the world of comic book movies with an unknown role in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s an exciting development for fans to ponder, and many jumped straight to the idea of him taking on the role of Beta Ray Bill, which became a trending topic on Twitter. One Thor comic book writer has joined the conversation with his vote for Bale’s role. Check it out:
Jason Aaron went against the popular choice being talked about to bring to attention the character of Dario Agger, the CEO of Roxxon Energy Corp and well-known as Minotaur in the Thor comics. His appearance certainly fits the bill. He’d be following in the footsteps of Michael Keaton – another Batman actor who has come to the MCU to play a villain.
Dario Agger is of Greek origin and spent his childhood on a private island in the Aegean Sea before a group of pirates slaughtered his entire family. A child in fear, Dario prays for help as the pirates hunted him. Standing before a statue of a bull in a hidden cave, he was transformed into a Minotaur and defeated the men, but he keeps them alive to continue to torture them.
As an adult, Dario used his family fortune to gain an expensive education and becomes the CEO of the most powerful energy corporation in the world. He is careless about the environment, pollutes the Earth and pays off lobbyists and lawyers in order to keep doing so and make more money. When Thor learns of Dario’s environmental villainy, they become enemies.
At one point, the God of Thunder destroyed Dario's factories, leading the CEO to build more on a floating island in the sky, which polluted Earth even worse. Dario also tried to sue Thor too. Anyone else down for this yet? It seems to be a timely story, especially considering the topic of climate change being often mentioned. Chris Hemsworth just donated $1 million to support the currently devastating Australia Bushfires.
Still, it’s just a guess on Jason Aaron's part at this point, and we don’t know enough about Thor: Love and Thunder to have any idea if Minotaur could be in the cards for the fourth Thor film. Not to mention that the Ford v Ferrari actor is reportedly in “talks,” and could just as easily fall out of talks tomorrow.
Even so, it’s a cool dynamic for the franchise to explore on the big screen with the God of Thunder in addition to the return of Tessa Thompson’s Valykrie, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster/Mighty Thor and Taika Waititi’s Korg. It would be almost a decade since Christian Bale last appeared as Batman in The Dark Knight Rises.
Thor: Love and Thunder is set for a November 5, 2021 release date. Would you be excited to see Christian Bale play Minotaur in the movie? Vote in our poll below!
