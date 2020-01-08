Don’t Expect Any Palpatine Deleted Scenes From Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Leave a Comment
MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
After decades of movies, the Skywalker Saga has finally come to an end. J.J. Abrams ended the Star Wars franchise as we know it with The Rise of Skywalker, wrapping up the story that began with A New Hope back in 1977. He had to go back to basics in order to properly include the events of all three trilogies, even bringing back Emperor Palpatine as the overarching villain. While there are always deleted scenes in big blockbusters, we shouldn't expect any deleted scenes with the Sith Lord.
Star Wars' visual effects are always handled by the company Industrial Light & Magic, and Palpatine was one of the many challenges for the group in order to complete The Rise of Skywalker. Visual Effects Supervisor Patrick Tubach recently opened up about the challenges of making Episode IX into a reality, where the subject turned to Ian McDiarmid's return as the hooded villain. Tubach shut down the hopes of deleted scene, saying:
I don’t think there’s anything you haven’t really seen. J.J. would always shoot variations on scenes — that’s the natural moviemaking process. But to my knowledge there’s no alternative version [of Palpatine’s story]. We change camera angles, we change lighting, maybe there’s a dialogue variation. It’s just naturally what we do.
Well, it looks like Palpatine's story has finally come to an end. He came back in a major fashion for The Rise of Skywalker, more scary looking and powerful than ever. But it doesn't appear that J.J. Abrams had spare footage of the villain's return. Sorry J.J. Cut campaigners, there's only one way that this story goes down.
Patrick Tubach's comments to Yahoo! helps peel back the curtain behind production on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The franchise is notoriously strict with its security, hoping to keep the secrets of each movie. But it's been weeks since Episode IX hit theaters, so the cast and crew are finally able to speak honestly about the process, and the movie's contents.
Obviously that isn't to say that there aren't variations on Palpatine's scenes. J.J. Abrams no doubt covered his footage from various perspectives. What's more, Patrick Tubach mentioned there might be different forms of the movie's dialogue. Palpatine has a fair amount of exposition to give, especially during his first scene in the movie's opening sequence. So there may have been different drafts used in order to endure audiences got the necessary information.
Palpatine ended up factoring heavily into the story of The Rise of Skywalker, in a plot point that seems to be divisive among the fans. While some loved the OG big bad coming back and having such a deep connection to Rey, others felt it was fan service. Regardless, the movie has been raking in the bucks at the box office, and audience scores of Episode IX remain high.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.