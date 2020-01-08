Don’t Expect Any Palpatine Deleted Scenes From Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

After decades of movies, the Skywalker Saga has finally come to an end. J.J. Abrams ended the Star Wars franchise as we know it with The Rise of Skywalker, wrapping up the story that began with A New Hope back in 1977. He had to go back to basics in order to properly include the events of all three trilogies, even bringing back Emperor Palpatine as the overarching villain. While there are always deleted scenes in big blockbusters, we shouldn't expect any deleted scenes with the Sith Lord.