Star Wars Comic Explains Kyo Ren’s Backstory With The Knights Of Ren Written By Dirk Libbey

Copy to clipboard The following contains spoilers for Star wars: The Rise of Skywalker**.** Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally introduced us to the Knights of Ren, mysterious characters that fans had been wondering about since they were first mentioned back in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However, while we finally got to see them in the new film, that's about all we got. We still never learned who they really were, why they followed Kylo Ren, or where they had ultimately come from. However, a new comic looks to be ready to answer some of those questions. Marvel's Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic series promises to explain to us exactly how young Ben Solo became the bargain basement Darth Vader, and in the second issue of the new series (via THR) we learn a lot more about the Knights of Ren, it turns out Ben Solo met them years before he joined them, alongside his mentor Luke Skywalker. In the story, Luke Skywalker, Ben Solo and Lor Sen Tekka (the character played in an elderly incarnation by Max Von Sydow in the opening scene of Star Wars The Force Awakens) are exploring a Jedi outpost on a planet called Elphrona when they meet up with the seven Knights of Ren. Luke fights off the Knights but the battle ends in a draw. The apparent leader of the group, who calls himself Ren, offers to let Ben Solo join them before before retreating, he can apparently sense the Dark Side inside Ben, while the Knights don't appear to be active Force users, they are all sensitive to the Dark Side of the Force. Ren also mentions Snoke by name, indicating that the Supreme Leader of the First Order is already a player in the galaxy at this point, and that the Knights of Ren are already working with him, years before Ben Solo and Luke Skywalker ultimately part ways. Having seen Ben Solo's first interaction with the Knights of Ren, one assumes the next couple issues of the limited series will deal with him ultimately deciding to join them as well as becoming the leader of the group. We got a glimpse of the Knights of Ren in the first film of the new trilogy and then heard their name, but the group was entirely ignored in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The appear at the side of Kylo Ren in The Rise of Skywalker and become one of the various threats that the heroes must deal with, but the characters never so much as speak, and so they're no less mysterious by the end of the new trilogy than they were at the beginning. The ever expanding Star Wars universe surely has a lot more new details to provide through its variety of mediums. Much like the Star Wars universe was for decades, there will be plenty of books, comics, and other places to get more Star Wars while we wait a few years for a new movie.

