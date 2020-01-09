The Next Two Mission: Impossible Movies Have Added An X-Men Star

No story details have been revealed for either of the upcoming Mission: Impossible movies yet, but Christopher McQuarrie shared some “first sketches” for the sequels in October, so we know he’s hard at work bringing them to life. McQuarrie, who did uncredited rewrites on Ghost Protocol and then helmed Rogue Nation and Fallout, also admitted last spring that he’s “freaked out” about doing two more movies, but if anyone’s suited for that job, it’s him.