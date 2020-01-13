The 10 Best Movie Scores By Hans Zimmer, Ranked

5. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

As I have subtly touched on before, it seems that all you need to do is tell Hans Zimmer what time period your film takes place and he will know exactly what the music should sound like. His score for Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve’s cyberpunk sequel 35 years in the making, is a testament to the composer’s genius, harnessing the ability to create music that effortlessly convinces you that you are hearing what the future really sounds like.