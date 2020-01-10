Subscribe To Timothee Chalamet Grew A Tiny Mustache, And The Internet Is Freaking Out Updates
|
Leave a Comment
If you've spent any amount of time on social media, you know the internet has a tendency to go a little boy crazy. One of the the web's particular current obsessions is actor Timothee Chalamet. The actor is currently co-starring in Greta Gerwig's Little Women and is getting about the reaction one would expect. There's a lot of swooning happening is what I'm saying.
However, what's getting an even stronger reaction at this moment in time is the actor himself. Recently, Timothee Chalamet handed out an award for the National Board of Review and when pictures of the event surfaced it was revealed that (gasp!) Timothee Chalamet had grown a mustache. You can get a look at the stache below.
The internet, as is its nature, is taking this new piece of information with the grace and maturity that you would expect. Just kidding, everybody is freaking the fuck out.
Passions are running high when it comes to Timothee Chalamet and his facial hair, which technically includes a slight beard as well. It might technically qualify as a goatee. Everybody who is desperately in love with the actor, which makes up a not unsubstantial corner of the internet, loves the actor looking a certain way. He's got a boyish quality to him which seems endearing, a classically romantic, "currently fighting tuberculosis" look. But facial hair of any kind sort of destroys the "boyish" thing that so many love, which is probably why we're seeing so many people lash out on Twitter.
It's unclear if the facial hair is a decision that is necessary for a role, or if it's just something he's doing for himself between roles. I can totally see the guy trying the mustache on for size considering most of his roles won't let him have such things. If this is a choice needed for a movie, one wonders if the usual Chalamet fans will even be able to watch it considering the response.
While it seems like the majority of people are very much against Timothee Chalamet with hair on his face, it should be said that there is an equally vocal contingent of fans for whom it seems the actor can truly do no wrong. They fully support the new look, and appear willing to face any detractors in single combat.
Not since Henry Cavill made digital effects artists the world over scream in terror has there been such a passionate response to a mustache.
And so, the great Chalmet debate of 2020 is underway. Where do you stand? Does the new look work? Has everything you've ever loved been destroyed. Let us know in the poll below.
What Do You Think Of Timothee Chalamet's Mustache?