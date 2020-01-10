Timothee Chalamet Grew A Tiny Mustache, And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Passions are running high when it comes to Timothee Chalamet and his facial hair, which technically includes a slight beard as well. It might technically qualify as a goatee. Everybody who is desperately in love with the actor, which makes up a not unsubstantial corner of the internet, loves the actor looking a certain way. He's got a boyish quality to him which seems endearing, a classically romantic, "currently fighting tuberculosis" look. But facial hair of any kind sort of destroys the "boyish" thing that so many love, which is probably why we're seeing so many people lash out on Twitter.