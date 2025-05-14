As A Fan, I’d Been Waiting For Kylie Jenner And Timothèe Chalamet To Make Their Red Carpet Debut. Why It Reportedly Happened When It Did

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for two years, and ever since I first saw them sitting at an awards show together, I’ve been waiting for their red carpet debut. Well, finally, we got it on May 7, when they posed for photos together at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards. Now, an insider has opened up about why they reportedly chose this moment to become red carpet official .

As a fan, I thought it was about time that Chalamet and Jenner made things red carpet official. They’ve been linked together since the spring of 2023, and apparently, they’re very serious. So, this cute photo op at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards was a long time coming, and a bit unexpected, since this event is not the biggest one the couple has attended together.

Speaking about the alleged state of their relationship and why this moment was the right one for their red carpet debut, a source told Us Weekly :

Everything is going really well. She’s proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past.

It’s been clear for a while now that these two are proud to stand by each other. This year, we saw Jenner supporting Chalamet at the Golden Globes and sitting next to him at The Oscars .

However, the two are famously private about their relationship , so it was unclear if they’d ever walk a carpet together. However, according to this source, now was the ideal time for them to take this big step in their relationship, and walk down a carpet hand-in-hand.

Speaking about how happy Jenner, specifically, is with this decision, the insider alleged:

Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is. She and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step.

This was a massive step, and a good event to do it at. According to Variety, the Dune star was being honored with “the 70th edition of the David di Donatello Awards, Italy’s leading film prizes.” So, this was a very big honor, and a great moment for him and Jenner to show their support for each other in front of all those photographers.

Also, this event came not long after reports surfaced that the actor had bought an $11 million house that’s fairly close to his partner's home. Plus, according to this most recent report, the couple is “practically living together” when the Oscar nominee isn’t working, and allegedly, he’s been “fully integrated into [Jenner’s] life.”