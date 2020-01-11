Doctor Strange’s Writer Had The Perfect Response To Scott Derrickson No Longer Directing The Sequel

Following the release of the first Cats trailer last summer, it was immediately clear that the cinematic adaptation of the same-named Broadway production would be a wild ride, and the CGI-look of the feline characters received a lot of criticisms. When Cats finally hit theaters, it was met with critical derision and bombed at the box office, having only made $58.2 million worldwide off a reported $90 million budget. Universal even had to send a modified copy with improved digital effects to theaters after glitches and errors were noticed on the original.