Here's What Chewbacca Said To Rey In Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker's 'It Is' Scene

Walking out of Rise of Skywalker, fans certainly received tons of answers they’d been looking for throughout the new Star Wars trilogy. But the movie also raised questions too. One relatively minor but still intriguing question concerned a scene between Chewbacca and Rey. What did Chewie say to Rey when she reunited with him in the Millennium Falcon toward the start of the movie? We don’t speak Wookiee! Daisy Ridley’s character simply smiled and answered with “It is” after his comment. Chewie actor Joonas Suotamo has some answers. In his words:
Sounds about right! Joonas Suotamo could have certainly been joking around during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Then again, Chewie spent the greater part of his life alongside the always snarky Han Solo, so a bit of sarcasm to welcome Rey back to the driver's seat could have easily been the case. Oh, if only there was some kind of edition of the Skywalker Saga with subtitles on all of Chewie’s lines! Wouldn’t that be something?
Ever since Harrison Ford’s iconic Star Wars character was killed by Kylo Ren, Chewbacca has had quite the adjustment period for a new co-pilot. He seems to have taken a liking to Rey and, after Joonas Suotamo’s comments, he definitely places her in a higher regard than Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron. Sure, he’s a great pilot but he’s certainly more reckless and unpredictable.
The below image says it all, Chewbacca was straight up not having a good time with Poe in the driver’s seat:
Joonas Suotamo and Rise of Skywalker had a tough job in wrapping up Chewbacca’s character along with the rest of the cast. He finally got the medal he was shut out of after the events of A New Hope back when the character debuted in 1977. Chewie also had to say goodbye to Leia Organa in Episode IX. Delivering his cries was an especially emotional scene for the actor. Here’s what he said:
Chewie will certainly live on as one of the most beloved (and huggable) Star Wars characters around – although during an episode of The Mandalorian Joonas Suotamo noticed that anti-Wookie remark! Anthony Daniels’ C-3PO was also given a good amount of screen time following setting a record for being in every episode of the Skywalker Saga. And R2-D2 has a sweet new gig rolling around Disneyland!
What do you think about what Chewbacca said to Rey during that Rise of Skywalker scene? At least one fan had a different interpretation than the actor:
Do you imagine Chewie saying something with snark or sweetness in that moment?