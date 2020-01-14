Avengers: Infinity War Originally Didn’t Give Thor His Eye Back, Here’s How He Would’ve Looked

I for one was more than a little bummed that Thor's eyepatch was replaced so quickly. I thought the look worked pretty well on its own, and it made sense to give Thor this visual scar reminding the audience of the events of Thor: Ragnarok. It also was something of a connection to his father, who also only had one eye. Since this is how Thor looked the last time we saw him, it certainly made sense to draw him that way, especially if this art, posted to Imgur by user CooperHood, was created early on, before scripts were completed. As simple as the method for replacing Thor's eye was, it's still something that you have find and be sure it works.