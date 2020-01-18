Parasite And 11 Other Foreign Language Films That Were Nominated For An Academy Award For Best Picture

Grand Illusion (1938)

Directed by Jean Renoir, Grand Illusion, which is also known as La Grande Illusion, is a compelling and devastating French-language war movie, one that centers around a small band of French officers who serve as prisoners of war during World War I and try to plot their escape. Based on the book of the same name by Norman Angell, it is a touching and gently human movie, and one that has been considered among the greatest French movies ever made — as well as one of the best movies of any language ever made. It only received one Oscar nomination, but it was still a big deal. It earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, making it the first foreign-language film with that distinction. It lost to Frank Capra's You Can't Take It With You.