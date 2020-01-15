Every Superhero Movie To Win An Oscar, Ranked

Before Joker’s 11 nominations, The Dark Knight held the record of most Oscar nominations for a superhero movie, despite its controversial snub in the Best Picture category, which led to the Academy’s expansion from 5 nominees to a maximum of 10. The film took home two awards in 2009, including Sound Editing and, in one of the most simultaneously inspiring and heartbreaking moments in Oscar history, the posthumously awarded prize of Best Supporting Actor to Heath Ledger for his legendary performance as the Joker, accepted onstage by the actor’s own family in front of a full house of teary-eyed onlookers.