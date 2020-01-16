Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Reflect On That Time Bad Boys Was Going To Star Two White Comedians

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since the first Bad Boys came out? A lot has changed since then, such as director Michael Bay becoming world famous for helming the Transformers franchise and Will Smith starring in countless blockbusters such as Independence Day, Men in Black and the Aladdin remake. But things could have been very different. At one time, two completely different actors were attached to Bad Boys, and Martin Lawrence and Will Smith were asked about it at the Bad Boys For Life premiere in Los Angeles.