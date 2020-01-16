Sam Mendes Explains How His Grandfather And His Influence Led Him To Make 1917

That's only where the movie starts, as the two soldiers we will follow through the film get their orders, and try to reach a far off location to stop a massacre. It does certainly fulfill Sam Mendes' main requirement of trying to create an accurate representation of war. The film's much talked about style choice, to film and edit in such a way as to give the movie a feeling of "one shot" makes things feel about as real as cinema might allow. Everything takes place in real time, more or less, and we never leave our characters. We experience the entire movie exactly the way we would if we were in the shoes of the characters.