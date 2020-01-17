Bad Boys For Life Mid-Credits Scene: How It Sets Up The Future

What It Means For The Future

While Bad Boys 3 has been one of those movies that's been talked about since basically the last one came out, there was a point a few years back when the talk turned from something more theoretical to something more real. In fact, at one point there was a plan to film not just a third Bad Boys film, but a fourth film as well. While the fourth film has since been dropped from Sony's release calendar, it seems quite clear from this setup that the plan is still to make at least one more movie in the franchise, which will be used, at least in part, as a redemption arc for Mike Lowrey's kid.