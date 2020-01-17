Don Cheadle Clarifies Space Jam 2 Role

In addition to King James, it's been confirmed that Don Cheadle has a role in the upcoming live action/Looney Tunes hybrid movie, but beyond the fact that we assume, it will involve characters playing basketball, we know very little about what the movie will actually be about. Recently, at the Television Critics Association Conference (via ComicBook) Don Cheadle actually made things less clear by confirming something that we likely all sort of assumed was not the case. Cheadle will be playing a character other than himself in Space Jam 2. According to the Avengers: Endgame actor...