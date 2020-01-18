Why A Flashpoint Movie Might Not Be As Big A Deal As You Think

Besides, if people really need an explanation for why the current DCEU doesn’t reflect how it was initially presented, there’s already one available. Earlier this week, The CW wrapped up the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and during the Arrow portion, Ezra Miller’s Flash came face-to-face with Grant Gustin’s Flash in the Speed Force. Their meeting was brief, but by the end, it seemed like Miller Flash finally realized that the multiverse was a thing. In the final episode of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” we saw that the multiverse had been changed, with it now being a mix of previously existing worlds and brand-new ones, as well as the main characters from The Flash TV series, Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Black Lightning now all living on one Earth, Earth Prime.