That Time Taika Waititi Said He'd Be 'Fired Within A Week' If He Made A Star Wars Movie

Back then, the future of the franchise was uncertain, given the shake-up of two key creative teams. Now, it seems to be on equally shaky ground, as the studio tries to determine what direction it will take Star Wars in next. The lackluster response to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from both fans and critics probably isn’t helping. On the other hand, the positive response and buzz surrounding The Mandalorian is a promising sign that there could be more good things to come.