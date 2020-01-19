How Don Cheadle Wants War Machine To Return To The MCU After Avengers: Endgame

And there’s also plenty of opportunities for War Machine to appear in future MCU films. Though he’s played an essential role in saving the day (and the president) in several Avengers films, it still feels like there’s a lot more to explore where James Rhodes is concerned (especially since we now know that the Russo Brothers once flirted with the idea of making him Vice President in Avengers: Endgame). Though it would be interesting to see him in a world without Tony Stark, now that we know there’s a potential for Iron Man to return to the fold in some capacity, we’d love to see the two characters on screen together again.