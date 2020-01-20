Let's Talk About That Crazy Bad Boys For Life Twist

The first person who should ask those questions in Bad Boys 4 is probably going to be Marcus, as knowing Mike’s more hotheaded nature could force him to make some choices that would put his newfound son above his trusted partner. It wouldn’t be an unintentional snub, mind you, but I'm guessing something like this will happen that will be enough of an issue that the Bad Boys will naturally butt heads over it. Who would they be without a little back and forth insulting?