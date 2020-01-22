James Bond Isn’t Looking Good In New No Time To Die Image

The scene that this new image comes from opened the No Time to Die trailer. We see 007 driving with Léa Seydoux's Dr. Madeleine Swann in the passenger seat. While she tries to convince him she didn't betray him, apparently the demons from her past have caught up with the couple. There's no telling what director Cary Joji Fukunaga has in store for the film's action, but Bond movies are known for their over the top and explosion-filled scenes. Daniel Craig's face is an indication of what's to come when the movie arrives in theaters.