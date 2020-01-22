James Bond Isn’t Looking Good In New No Time To Die Image

Leave a Comment
The James Bond movies are one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, spanning decades of storytelling. The whopping 25th entry into 007's adventures will come with Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die. The upcoming spy thriller is also Daniel Craig's final movie as Bond, as the Knives Out actor hangs up his tuxedo and PPKpistol forever. The generations of fans are eager for any information regarding the highly anticipated release, and a new image revealed Bond looking a little worse for the wear.
Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond has shown the franchise embracing more realism and serialized storytelling. Craig brings a hulking physical presence to 007, and the action sequences are far more gritty than previous installments. A new image from No Time to Die was recently released, and it looks like the martini drinking protagonist is in the middle of a sticky situation. Check it out below.
Bond is clearly on the run, and it looks like he might have been through an explosion or two before this image was taken. No Time to Die looks like it's going to begin going full tilt on action, with this new still possibly coming from its opening sequence. At least, if the upcoming movie's trailer is to be believed.
This new look at No Time to Die comes to us from EW, and shows James Bond in the midst of a thrilling chase scene. Although despite dealing with adversaries and plenty of of danger, James did manage to keep his blazer jacket buttoned. What a true English gentlemen. Although the looks of his face shows what lengths he has already gone to survive.
The scene that this new image comes from opened the No Time to Die trailer. We see 007 driving with Léa Seydoux's Dr. Madeleine Swann in the passenger seat. While she tries to convince him she didn't betray him, apparently the demons from her past have caught up with the couple. There's no telling what director Cary Joji Fukunaga has in store for the film's action, but Bond movies are known for their over the top and explosion-filled scenes. Daniel Craig's face is an indication of what's to come when the movie arrives in theaters.
No Time to Die is the fifth and final outing as Bond for Daniel Craig, so we should expect the story to have some sort of an ending. While there will obviously be more Bond movies in the future, this particular version of 007 will be getting a definitive conclusion. Each of Craig's Bond movies is built on the events of its predecessors, and it'll be interesting to see where the pieces end up lying. Regardless, I expect a big ending for the beloved MI6 agent.
Bond 25 will feature the return of some familiar faces, further highlighted the franchise's adoption of serialized storytelling. While the property is typically an anthology series, Daniel Craig's bond told one long story. As such, we'll see Léa Seydoux's Dr. Madeleine Swann will be joined by Spectre co-star Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, alongside favorites like M, Q, Moneypenny, and Jeffrey Wright's Felix.
No Time to Die will see Daniel Craig's Bond come out of retirement, and face a new villain Safin (Rami Malek). There's no telling what happens to 007 throughout the course of the movie, but the narrative possibilities seem endless.
No Time to Die will hit theaters on April 10th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.