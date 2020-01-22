The New Hunger Games Prequel Will Reveal How Snow Went From Hero To Baddie

We know from Collins’ other books that Snow would go on to be the villainous leader of Panem and that he’d been in charge well before Katniss Everdeen’s birth. This dude is a guy who ingested poison in order to become somewhat immune to it so he could poison his enemies. He’s not a good dude. And now we’re getting his origin story. All of the stuff in this book should go a long way to explaining the man we see in the movies and Suzanne Collins' other works. But this District 12 connection is particularly fascinating, although not everyone is excited about the prospect of a prequel following one of the villains in the story.