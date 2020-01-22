The Gentlemen's Matthew McCounaghey Was Frustrated By Guy Ritchie’s Process Until He Figured It Out

Having seen The Gentlemen, I can understand why Guy Ritchie might have been providing rewrites on the fly. The movie is over the top, with the various criminals each saying biting lines of dialogue to each other, and dropping more than one C-bomb along the way. The lines felt off the cuff, which allowed more rewrites and changes to the dialogue being performed by the cast. And according to Matthew McConaughey, that was a process that really worked once it clicked.