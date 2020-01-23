World War Z Producer Explains Why He Still Wants A Sequel To Happen

Despite numerous delays, for a little bit there a couple of years ago it looked like World War Z 2 was actually going to happen. The sequel to 2013’s zombie film was set to be helmed by none other than David Fincher, reuniting him with his Se7en co-star Brad Pitt. Alas it was not to be as Paramount Pictures pulled the plug on the film last February. But it takes a lot to kill a zombie and World War Z producer Jeremy Kleiner explained why he still wants a sequel to happen, saying: