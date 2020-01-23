Batman V Superman Concept Art Reveals Slimmer Suit For The Dark Knight

View this post on Instagram

More early Batman concepts for Batman v Superman dawn of justice. This was done within my first week on the show. We didn’t get the note yet about it being a fabric suit based on the Dark Knight Returns at this point. I got to explore a couple of different options and this was one of them. Some of these shapes actually made their way into the Justice League tactical Batman suit. #batman #thedarknight #brucewayne #bats #dcmovies #justiceleague #conceptart #costume #zbrush