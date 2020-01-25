The 10 Best Matthew McConaughey Movies, Ranked

7. The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Speaking of Matthew McConaughey playing a lawyer, he does it a few more times in his career, in 1996, in A Time To Kill and more recently in The Lincoln Lawyer. Between 2011 and 2014, when the actor moved away from rom-coms are started picking up some serious work, it was coined as the “McConaissance”. As you’ll see, a majority of this list takes place during this era and The Lincoln Lawyer was the first movie that marked its beginning.