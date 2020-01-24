The Batman’s Reported Plans For The Batmobile Sound Awesome

Plans for The Batman began back when Ben Affleck was still playing the title character. He was originally going to direct and star, before dropping out both roles respectively. That no doubt changed Matt Reeves' original plans, as his upcoming DC blockbuster will no introduce a brand new version with Robert Pattinson. Other rumors about the movie indicate that it will focus on Batman's skill as a detective, and will also lean into the noir elements of the comics. We'll just have to see what comes to fruition.