The Batman’s Reported Plans For The Batmobile Sound Awesome

The DC live-action universe has found its stride in recent years, with releases like Aquaman and Shazam! proving what the shared universe was capable of. There are some very exciting blockbusters heading to theaters over the next few years, chief among them being Matt Reeves' The Batman. The long gestating solo flick will introduce Robert Pattinson's version of the character, taking on the mantle from Ben Affleck. Reeves will reportedly focus on a younger and less experienced Bruce Wayne, and the latest rumors about the Batmobile sound especially exciting.
Matt Reeves has been keeping his plans for The Batman quiet, as he's taken a number of years to develop the upcoming blockbuster. Production finally begins in a few weeks, so the filmmaker should have most of his design choices completed at this point. The latest reports about the new Batmobile indicate it'll be quite different from the tank-like vehicle seen in the Dark Knight trilogy and Batfleck's recent tenure under the cowl.
Because rather than being a methodically crafted ballistic vehicle, the new Batmobile will reportedly be more of a muscle car. Given Bruce Wayne's penchant for expensive vehicles, it makes sense that he might want to repurpose one for Gotham's Protector. But it'll still be 'decked out', with Bruce allegedly making his own customizations. Still, it seemingly won't be the tank/tumbler that we've seen on the big screen over the past decade and change.
This report comes to us from Batman on Film, and remains a rumor at this point. But hardcore comic book fans should be excited, as it sounds like The Batman will feature a more comic book accurate version of the Batmobile. The Dark Knight's vehicles and toys have always been an iconic part of the characterization, with the generations of fans eager to see each new version of Batman's gear in live-action.
Of course, this new report is far from confirmed. But given how soon The Batman will begin filming, the timing stands to reason. Matt Reeves' ideas as a filmmaker are no longer in theory, but actually being practiced as the cast and crew assembles. The movie has been in the development stage for a number of years, so the Planet of the Apes director no doubt has had the time to fully form his narrative and visual choices.
Plans for The Batman began back when Ben Affleck was still playing the title character. He was originally going to direct and star, before dropping out both roles respectively. That no doubt changed Matt Reeves' original plans, as his upcoming DC blockbuster will no introduce a brand new version with Robert Pattinson. Other rumors about the movie indicate that it will focus on Batman's skill as a detective, and will also lean into the noir elements of the comics. We'll just have to see what comes to fruition.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.