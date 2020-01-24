China Closes Movie Theaters After Coronavirus Outbreak

China has become a market of growing importance to the American film industry. A movie that struggles at home can have such success in China that sequels that seemed unlikely at first end up happening. Projections have indicated that, at some point, China will overtake the United States as the top box office market in the world, though that has yet to happen, and blows like this one certainly won't help matters. Even once theaters reopen, it doesn't mean the audience will have complete confidence in returning at first, so it might take time before Chinese theaters recover.