Why The Gentlemen's Hugh Grant Loves Being Asked To Play Villains

Of course, Hugh Jackman isn't the only "nice guy" actor who is able to flex some more villainous muscles in The Gentlemen. Actor Henry Golding was also thrilled to be playing this type of character. Golding first became famous for his prince charming role in Crazy Rich Asians, and he's gone on to star in two Paul Feig movies: A Simple Favor and Last Christmas (which he filmed at the same time as The Gentlemen). But the latter projects marks his first time playing a more volatile character.