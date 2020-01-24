Star Wars' Billy Dee Williams Posts Sweet Throwback With The Original Cast

Billy Dee Williams’ effortless coolness showed no signs of age in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and here in this photo, the actor behind Lando Calrissian is, of course, the coolest and the snazziest dresser. In addition to looking very tiny, Mark Hamill has the wide-eyed look of youth, not unlike Luke Skywalker himself. And Carrie Fisher is sadly gone, but I think many of us will remember her how she looked in this picture, as a fun-loving person who was full of life.