Why Joker Isn't Quite The Game-Changer As People Think

Besides those elements, Joker is essentially a brand-new story, and that clearly worked out in its favor. But it in no way should it be on the same playing field as the earlier Batman movies. Like any other superhero movie or adaptation of a preexisting work, this took some creative liberties, but at least they still resembled superhero/crimefighting adventures. The same goes for Black Panther, which put its own spin on Wakandan mythology and made Killmonger arguably a more compelling villain than he is in the comics, but the overall movie still rang true to the source material. Joker, on the other hand, just cherrypicked a few things that casual Batman fans could recognize and went down a wildly different path, one that barely resembles the super villain’s history in the comics. Speaking of which…