Margot Robbie Explains Why Jared Leto’s Joker Isn’t In Birds Of Prey

While some DC fans may be eager to see Jared Leto's tattooed return to the big screen, it was probably for the best that Margot Robbie and company didn't try to squeeze him into Birds of Prey. The character failed in Suicide Squad because so much of his scenes ended up on the cutting room floor. He was regulated to a tertiary presence in the movie, and it ended up feeling out of place. Jared Leto previously expressed interest in returning to the role, although Todd Phillips' Joker might have complicated things a bit.