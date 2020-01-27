How The Turning Director Approached The Film’s Big Twist Ending

The idea of this sort of toxic masculinity that she's seeing through Miles, and it's more sort of passed down through this generational abuse and, and putting her in the house and with the children, who are kind of like the key that unlocks the Pandora's Box within Kate. So that last act you are in with Kate and you are feeling what it feels to be her, and to fantasize about saving the kids, and doing what she really wants to do it. She just can't because of the things she's been through.