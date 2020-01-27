Shanghai And Hong Kong Disneyland Shut Down Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The recent outbreak of coronavirus certainly has international health officials concerned, leading to significant measures to attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Precautions were taken even before the virus started claiming lives, but now that things seem to be getting more serious, some more serious decisions have been made. China's movie theaters closed down over one of their traditionally massive box office weekends, so as not to become a hub for disease transmission, and both Shanghai and Hong Kong Disneyland has done the same.