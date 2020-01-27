Mark Hamill Reveals The Star Wars Actors He Wished He Actually Worked With

Leave a Comment
Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. And through it all, the biggest star and cheerleader of the space opera has been Mark Hamill. Hamill appeared in six movies as Luke Skywalker, although The Force Awakens was more of a glorified cameo. But despite his long tenure with Star Wars, there's a handful of actors that the 68 year-old actor never got to work with.
Mark Hamill was the protagonist of the original Star Wars trilogy, as audiences followed Luke Skywalker's adventure through the galaxy far, far away. He returned for a meaty role in The Last Jedi, and a smaller appearance in The Rise of Skywalker. He was recently asked which actors within the franchise he wish he worked with, replying:
While it seems there are plenty of actors Mark Hamill would have liked to work alongside from within the Star Wars franchise, there are a few names in particular. Chief among them being the late Peter Cushing, who played Grand Moff Tarkin A New Hope. Plus, the majority of the sequel cast.
Mark Hamill's response comes from his personal Twitter, which he regularly uses to directly communicate with the rabid Star Wars fanbase. He's extremely generous on the social media outlet, fielding plenty of questions about the beloved space opera. And it turns out that Hamill has quite a few actors he wish he got to act alongside throughout the years. Sadly, that ship has seemingly sailed.
The first name that Mark Hamill listed was the late Peter Cushing, who died in 1994. Cushing played the villainous Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars: A New Hope, a high ranking member of the Empire who was working with Darth Vader on the Death Star. Tarkin ultimately perished when Luke blew up that super weapon, never meeting Luke in the process. As such, Hamill never got to work with Cushing before his death.
Despite being a relatively small character, Peter Cushing's Grand Moff Tarkin has remained iconic in the decades since A New Hope arrived in theaters in 1977. So much so that he was brought back for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story through cutting edge visual effects. Unfortunately, Mark Hamill didn't even get to share a scene with that digital Cushing.
There's more than one Star Wars actor that Mark Hamill would have liked to work with during his tenure as Luke Skywalker. Namely, the majority of the sequel starring cast. While the last three movies featured the original Star Wars heroes, they were largely focused on the new class of characters. This includes the trio of Rey, Finn, and Poe, as well as Kylo Ren. But Mark Hamill didn't get to work with everyone in the cast.
Since Luke was in isolation on Ach-To for 2/3 of the sequel trilogy, Mark Hamill wasn't able to actually share the screen with most of the cast. Luke had plenty of scenes with Rey and a plot with Kylo Ren, but he never got to meet other characters like Poe, Finn, Rose, and Hux. And so Hamill therefore didn't act opposite those actors.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now, featuring Mark Hamill's final performance as Luke Skywalker.