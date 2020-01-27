Mark Hamill Reveals The Star Wars Actors He Wished He Actually Worked With

There's more than one Star Wars actor that Mark Hamill would have liked to work with during his tenure as Luke Skywalker. Namely, the majority of the sequel starring cast. While the last three movies featured the original Star Wars heroes, they were largely focused on the new class of characters. This includes the trio of Rey, Finn, and Poe, as well as Kylo Ren. But Mark Hamill didn't get to work with everyone in the cast.