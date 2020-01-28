Why Captain Marvel Has That Haircut In Avengers: Endgame And What It Could Have Looked Like

Leave a Comment
Although we just met Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers for the first time in Captain Marvel early last year, in only her second MCU appearance she was already sporting a new look. Following the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel had a brand new and much shorter haircut. Although there’s certainly a reason why that haircut was chosen, it wasn’t necessarily predetermined. Take a look below to see what Captain Marvel’s haircut in Avengers: Endgame could have looked like:
As you can see from Marvel Studios’ Director of Visual Development Andy Park’s Instagram post, a lot of different hairstyles were explored for Brie Larson’s character in Avengers: Endgame. The haircut that the filmmakers eventually settled on was #1 or some variation on that short style. While everyone will have their preferences, the Endgame haircut actually makes sense for a very important reason.
Although not everyone likes it and some people outright hate it, the short haircut (I don’t know the name of the style) sported by Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame is actually the most faithful to the character’s depiction in the comics. Now as is the case with most established comic book characters, Carol Danvers has had multiple haircuts over the years with both short and long hair.
That said, the short haircut is definitely one of the looks that Carol Danvers is known for in the comics and that makes the #1 picture comics accurate and certainly more so than some of the other styles shown here. A lot of these other haircuts do not look like how Captain Marvel is depicted on the page, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t cool in their own right.
I think #3 or #4 is the closest to the haircut Brie Larson wore in Captain Marvel. She may have actually stuck with that haircut for Avengers: Endgame too because we’ve heard how the producers were a bit concerned about changing up the character’s look so soon after her introduction, but change it they did. Rocket Raccoon even remarked on Carol’s new haircut in the film.
The short haircut was quite the change but the braids would definitely have been a new look as well. The braided styles kind of remind me of the looks sported by Daenerys Targaryen and #9 makes Captain Marvel look like Lagertha from Vikings. It’s badass to be sure, but not necessarily accurate to the character. I’m a fan of #5 myself, but the borderline mullet of #8 would have also been an interesting choice.
As the character in the MCU most likely to have traveled to galaxies far, far away, maybe Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will get a new haircut each time we see her, like Padmé Amidala or Princess Leia. She’ll definitely get the chance because although we don’t know if Carol Danvers will surprise us and show up in any of the Phase 4 films, Captain Marvel 2 is officially on the way.
The sequel will apparently take place in the present day, so we’ll have to see if Captain Marvel does her hair to keep with the latest styles. Captain Marvel 2 is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2022.
For movies arriving in theaters this year, check out our 2020 Release Schedule. Let us know in the poll below which Captain Marvel hairstyle you like best and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for all the latest movie news.