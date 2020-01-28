Blumhouse Is Tackling A Remake Of The Thing

Blumhouse has spent the last decade becoming one of the biggest names in the horror genre with movies like The Purge, Sinister, Get Out and Halloween. Granted, not every one of its horror offerings has been a hit, but just going off the company’s general track record, one would imagine that this new version of The Thing is in pretty good hands. Plus, the fact that there’s so much extra source material available ideally means this remake will stand out more rather than be a straightforward rehash.