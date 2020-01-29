The Rhythm Section Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

We’ve heard this time and time again, that new releases will show a "new side" of established actors. BBut this time it may actually be true. Most audiences probably know actress Blake Lively as the star of Gossip Girl and films like The Age of Adaline. She’s shown more of her talent and range in movies like The Shallows, The Town and A Simple Favor, but this weekend you’ll be able to see the blonde bombshell as you’ve truly never seen her before in The Rhythm Section.