J.J. Abrams Had The Best Reaction To Seeing Wicket Return For Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker

Oh my God. He was like a little child! I couldn't see much, because it's hard to see out of an Ewok costume because the eyes are misted up. But he was just so, so excited. And this was his idea to do this, and he relished every moment of it. And his gratefulness to me doing it. I was like, 'You don't have to be thankful. I just love doing it. Thanks for asking me.' And, yeah. It was absolutely, absolutely brilliant.