Robert Pattinson Is Sorry Not Sorry He Upset Batman Fans With Superhero Take

Batman is one of the most popular comic book characters of all time, and therefore he means a lot to the generations of fans out there. The Dark Knight has been adapted for film countless times throughout the years, the next of which being Matt Reeves' upcoming blockbuster The Batman. The movie just started filming, with Robert Pattinson gearing up to play the title character. Pattinson recently got in hot water with fans over comments he made about Batman not being a superhero since he doesn't have any powers. But he doesn't seem too apologetic about the situation