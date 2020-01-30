Birds Of Prey Director Confirms A Funny Suicide Squad Easter Egg

When Suicide Squad came out we were still in the very early days of DC's plan to build their own cinematic universe. Almost four years later, we now find ourselves in a very different place, where the connected universe concept has been largely dropped for a series of more individual films with standalone stories. Now, with Birds of Prey, we're about to get the return of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, but it still wasn't clear how connected to previous films this new movie would even be.