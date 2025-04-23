'But She Is Dead.' Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Gets Real About The I Know What You Did Last Summer Conversation She Had With Sarah Michelle Gellar About Coming Back

It's a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving for years. Some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels, and one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies is the new I Know What You Did Last Summer. And director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson revealed a funny conversation she had with OG star Sarah Michelle Gellar about returning as Helen Shivers.

The first trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer was just released, showing the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Julie and Ray respectively. It turns out that the director also wanted to bring back SMG, despite Helen dying in the first movie. While speaking with EW about the forthcoming sequel, she revealed how hard she tried to convince the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor. In her words:

I mean the big one, I tried relentlessly, and she's dead. I tried, okay? I harassed her! But she is dead. I tried to pitch some crazy shit too. I was like, 'What if it's like you weren't dead and you're actually alive, but in hiding?' And Sarah's like, 'I was on ice. I was the most dead a person could be. You can see my frozen body.' I was like, 'Yeah, but what if?' And she said, 'I am dead. I am Sarah Dead Gellar.'

How funny is that? While Sarah Michelle Gellar shared an early set photo from the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, she couldn't be convinced to return as Helen. The Dexter: Original Sin actress simply couldn't defend it considering how long the character has been dead and gone. Instead, she was happy to reunite with her former co-stars and support husband Freddie Prinze Jr. as he mad his third appearance as Ray Bronson.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a legendary scream queen, thanks to her tenure as Buffy and roles in IKWYDLS, Scream 2, and The Grudge. While Robinson couldn't convince her return as Helen, that character's grave was shown in the new sequel's trailer. As a reminder, you can check it out below:

Of course, this conversation about Sarah Michelle Gellar has me thinking about another I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy charter that I've been wanting to see return: Brandy Norwood's Karla. Unlike Helen, she actually survived I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, so she'd make much more sense to bring back. The singer/actress expressed interest in reprising that role, with Brandy even confirming she was in talks. But since she's ben missing from the cast list and the trailer, I assume this isn't happening.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will hit theaters on July 18th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Just don't expect to see a cameo by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

