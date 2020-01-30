Super Bowl 2020 Movie Trailer Ads Cost A Fortune, So Studios Are Getting Creative

For many years, the Super Bowl wasn’t just a major event for football fans, it was a must watch for movie fans as well because the widely-viewed broadcast has historically seen the debuts of trailers for the year’s biggest films. But the continually rising costs of ads during the big game have become too rich for even Hollywood’s blood. Ads cost a fortune, so for the second year in a row there will be fewer trailers during the game, but studios are getting creative.