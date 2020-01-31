Star Wars Theory Could Explain Why Stormtroopers Are Such Poor Shots

We saw in the Prequel Trilogy and The Clone Wars animated series how skilled the clone troopers were, so it makes sense that Obi-Wan Kenobi kept thinking fondly about them years later. And if he did indeed keep a low profile for the entirety of Luke’s upbringing on Tatooine, then perhaps Obi-Wan had heard of stormtroopers during that time, but never ran into them and just assumed they were just as proficient as their predecessors.